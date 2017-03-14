Kirk Cousins Confirms He Asked Daniel Snyder About a Trade, But Says it Wasn't a "Demand"

Of all the free agent stunners so far, I still think Kirk Cousins asking the owner of the Redskins for a trade has to be #1. How many franchise QBs who are slated to make $24 million have asked for a trade in NFL history?

[Counter: How many franchise QBs have had to play for a dysfunctional team and owner like Daniel Snyder?]

Cousins went on Adam Schefter’s podcast and actually confirmed the story, though he would like to add an asterisk by the word “demand”:

I’m trying to picture mild-mannered Cousins walking into talk with Snyder, and asking politely for a trade to try and get an understanding of “their perspective.” Yeah, that would have been something to see.

Keeping in mind that Cousins had all the leverage here, I’ll guess that the actual conversation fell somewhere between “polite” and “demand.”