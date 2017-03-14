New Orleans Teammates Separated During On-Court Scuffle

In one shining moment, you reached for his neck …

The combatants in the video below are Christavious Gill and Travin Thibodeaux, who you’ll notice are wearing the same uniforms and headed toward the same huddle. This is because they’re both playing for New Orleans in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

There’s a dispute. Thibodeaux gets in Gill’s face, Gill shoves Thiboxeaux, and then the camera angle obscures things a little, but it looks like Thibodeaux grabs Gill around the neck or chest, at which point staff and teammates intervene.

As you can see, it’s late in the second half of the biggest game of their lives. You can understand some tension, but come on, man.

New Orleans lost 67-66 to St. Mary’s.