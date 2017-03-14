Rebecca Grant Rants: Villanova Should Be On Upset Alert

Rebecca Grant says that Villanova is ripe for an upset if they have to face Wisconsin.
Latest Leads
1hr
New Orleans Teammates Separated During On-Court Scuffle
In one shining moment, you reached for his neck … The combatants in the video below are Christavious Gill and Travin Thibodeaux, who (…)
1hr
Darko Milicic Once Told the Timberwolves, "I don't want to play in the NBA anymore, I'll ruin your team"
Merely saying the full name, Darko Milicic, feels redundant and pedantic. All you need to say is, “Darko” and you’ll (…)
4hr
South Regional Breakdown: North Carolina Looks Like Best In Loaded Region
A loaded South Region could produce the team that wins it all.
5hr
6hr
March Madness Cinderella Breakdown 2017: Which Small Schools Are Potential Giant Killers?
A comprehensive look. 1 2
7hr
VIDEO: John Gizzi is the Most Entertaining Man in America Lately
Just an electric presence.
8hr
VIDEO: French Rugby Brawl Pairs Well With Vineyard Setting
Nice and Bedarrides recently met in French rugby’s 4th division. The match turned into a wild brawl after a hard tackle. The best and (…)
8hr
Rudy Gobert Has Started a Blood Feud With Chris Paul and the Clippers
The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 114-108. Gordon Hayward scored 27 to lead the Jazz, but Rudy Gobert may have set the (…)
9hr
Four No. 1 Seeds That Could Make Some Noise in the NCAA Tournament
Noise will be made.
Comments