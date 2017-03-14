Roundup: Bracket Picking For Dummies; Ricky Rubio Lit Up John Wall; & Another Baylor Firing

Josephine Skriver, a popular model … “Garbage dump landslide in Ethiopia kills at least 50″ … this time lapse video shows Chicago getting its river green for St. Patrick’s Day … “With proposal to penalize men for masturbating, legislator aims to shake up health debate” … the Washington Post tried to track Trump’s elusive advisor, Stephen Bannon … filling out a March Madness bracket for dummies … wicked cool house in California, but the price tag is eye-popping … an extensive breakdown of all the NCAA Tournament TV money … the snowstorm slamming the Northeast could jeopardize the Cherry Blossoms in DC … “Lick your phone to share your best sex moves” … 1/2 of Hall and Oates recounts how he was broke in 1987 – nearly a decade after he became a music star …

This all-ACC Final 4 is actually quite interesting. Notre Dame and Louisville certainly are talented enough. [AJC]

A 2nd hire by new Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired, this one over inappropriate text messages. [KWTX]

The best thing to do in NFL free agency? Do nothing. Like George and Jerry pitching NBC. Also, the Warriors are going to be fine, I explain. And Jeff Goodman talks brackets and the top of the NBA draft. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Show]

Nice read about how black Utah Jazz players have embraced Salt Lake City. [Undefeated]

Let’s check in on the imploding Chicago Bulls, and maybe their 3rd best player, who has been benched. [ESPN]

NCAA Tournament fans attending the games in Buffalo … apparently, the city is very cool now! [Buffalo News]

The most logical Patriots-keep-Garoppolo explanation: So one more year of Tom Brady, right? [Boston CBS Local]

Markelle Fultz won’t be remembered as a beloved Husky, but does the same hold true for Ben Simmons at LSU? [Seattle Times]

Phil Mushnick casually slips in that Bob Knight may have lost his ESPN job because he was suffering from dementia. [NY Post]

Sometimes, simply contacting an NBA team and telling them how you can help improve their social media, can lead to a job. [Sports Business Daily]

Russell Westbrook’s triple doubles aren’t overrated, I just don’t think they’re as impressive as the media has made them out to be.

Here’s video of all 19 of Ricky Rubio’s assists against the Wizards in Monday’s win.