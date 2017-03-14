VIDEO: French Rugby Brawl Pairs Well With Vineyard Setting

Nice and Bedarrides recently met in French rugby’s 4th division. The match turned into a wild brawl after a hard tackle. The best and worst part of any good sports brawl is that the [likely] injured player involved in the incident that sparked the confrontation is usually motionless on the ground being trampled by teammates and opponents trying to even things. The best and worst part of a French rugby brawl is definitely the vineyard in the background.