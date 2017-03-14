VIDEO: French Rugby Brawl Pairs Well With Vineyard Setting

Nice and Bedarrides recently met in French rugby’s 4th division. The match turned into a wild brawl after a hard tackle. The best and worst part of any good sports brawl is that the [likely] injured player involved in the incident that sparked the confrontation is usually motionless on the ground being trampled by teammates and opponents trying to even things. The best and worst part of a French rugby brawl is definitely the vineyard in the background.
Latest Leads
1hr
Rudy Gobert Has Started a Blood Feud With Chris Paul and the Clippers
The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 114-108. Gordon Hayward scored 27 to lead the Jazz, but Rudy Gobert may have set the (…)
1hr
Four No. 1 Seeds That Could Make Some Noise in the NCAA Tournament
Noise will be made.
1hr
VIDEO: Phil Mickelson is Very Analytical when it Comes to His Shot Selection
It really is impressive.
2hr
Lowest Paid Kentucky Head Coach Is The Rifle Coach, He Still Makes $133,000 Per Year!
Cash-strapped college athletic departments clearly can’t afford to pay players.
3hr
Jim Cantore Does Pushups While Giving Snow Updates
@dpshow @PaulPabst pic.twitter.com/chSIeqVRso — John George (@John_George70) March 14, 2017 The Northeast is experiencing some (…)
3hr
4hr
Kirk Cousins Confirms He Asked Daniel Snyder About a Trade, But Says it Wasn't a "Demand"
How many franchise QBs who are slated to make $24 million have asked for a trade in NFL history?
4hr
Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Mentally Prepare For Patriots Contract Renegotiations in the Bahamas
Amendola too appears to be taking a day off.
4hr
Wisconsin Official Breaks Up Potential Adorable Sibling Hug Situation
Appleton North won its first Wisconsin state girls high school basketball title over the weekend. After being presented with medals, (…)
Comments