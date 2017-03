This GIF of @johngizzi is just amazing pic.twitter.com/EfRjlQjbc5 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 13, 2017

Newsmax columnist John Gizzi has captivated a nation for two consecutive days during the White House press briefing. On Monday he showed off his hands-free glasses adjustment. Not one to rest on his laurels, Gizzi waited until the camera was trained on him to nod off into dream land on Tuesday.

He rebounded to ask a question later on in the briefing.

What will he do Wednesday? Juggle? Swallow fire? Perform a sock puppet play?

CAUGHT: A White House reporter nods off during Sean Spicer's briefing https://t.co/EEi985F4WY pic.twitter.com/NmN1OVngZG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 14, 2017

The man is must-see television.