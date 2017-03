The DeMarcus Cousins – Anthony Davis combo is actually unstoppable. Mere days after it seemed a complete failure, Cousins and Davis went and totally redeemed themselves! Cousins finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Davis went for 15/15/2/2/3. The Pelicans won by 23 and the dynamic big man duo hooked up for one of the sickest alley-oops you’ll ever see.

Boogie’s reaction says it all. Maybe this will work out after all.