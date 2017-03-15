Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Enjoy this Weekend, #ArnieWould

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts on Thursday and for the first time in the event’s history the tournament’s namesake won’t be around to see it. Palmer passed away at the age of 87 in September of 2016 and although there has been a lot of negative attention on those who have chosen not to participate in the event, that’s not what The King of golf would have wanted so here, we’re only going to look at the positive.
The field is stacked and contains 14 of the top 25 players in the world. Defending champion Jason Day is back and he’s joined by Rickie Fowler, last week’s winner Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Justin Rose, Palmer’s grandson Sam Saunders, Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, and Danny Willett.
The weekend will be an emotional weekend for everyone as we remember the wonderful things that Arnold Palmer did not only for golf, but for everyone he touched.
Odds via BigOnSports
|
Valspar Championship odds via BigOnSports
|Rory McIlroy
|+785
|Henrik Stenson
|+785
|Jason Day
|+1615
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1815
|Rickie Fowler
|+2055
|Justin Rose
|+2255
|Paul Casey
|+2850
|Thomas Pieters
|+4050
|Brandt Snedeker
|+4850
|Charl Schwartzel
|+5250
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|8:11 AM
|1
|Danny Willett
|Charl Schwartzel
|Ben Martin
|10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Henrik Stenson
|Justin Rose
|8:23 AM
|1
|Hudson Swafford
|Ryan Moore
|Emiliano Grillo
|10
|Jason Day
|Bubba Watson
|Martin Kaymer
|8:35 AM
|1
|Smylie Kaufman
|Vijay Singh
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:47 AM
|1
|Danny Lee
|Steven Bowditch
|Brooks Koepka
|8:59 AM
|1
|Troy Merritt
|Zach Johnson
|Webb Simpson
|12:44 PM
|1
|Russell Henley
|Kyle Reifers
|Wesley Bryan
|12:56 PM
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|Rickie Fowler
|Graeme McDowell
|10
|Cody Gribble
|Keegan Bradley
|Charles Howell III
|1:08 PM
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|Brandt Snedeker
|Sam Saunders
|1:20 PM
|1
|Brian Stuard
|Chris Kirk
|Paul Casey
|1:56 PM
|1
|Boo Weekley
|Derek Fathauer
|Thomas Pieters
My Pick
Yes, I’m picking chalk this week with McIlroy and I’m not sorry about it.
McIlroy played well at the WGC-Mexico Championship after spending some time on the sideline with a rib injury. He also fought through food poisoning during the first couple of rounds and managed to finish second in strokes gained off the tee and fourth in strokes gained tee to green. If the rounds in Mexico were any indication of where his game is he’s got a good shot at winning this week.
Comments