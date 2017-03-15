Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Enjoy this Weekend, #ArnieWould

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts on Thursday and for the first time in the event’s history the tournament’s namesake won’t be around to see it. Palmer passed away at the age of 87 in September of 2016 and although there has been a lot of negative attention on those who have chosen not to participate in the event, that’s not what The King of golf would have wanted so here, we’re only going to look at the positive.

The field is stacked and contains 14 of the top 25 players in the world. Defending champion Jason Day is back and he’s joined by Rickie Fowler, last week’s winner Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Justin Rose, Palmer’s grandson Sam Saunders, Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, and Danny Willett.

The weekend will be an emotional weekend for everyone as we remember the wonderful things that Arnold Palmer did not only for golf, but for everyone he touched.

Odds via BigOnSports

Valspar Championship odds via BigOnSports Rory McIlroy +785 Henrik Stenson +785 Jason Day +1615 Hideki Matsuyama +1815 Rickie Fowler +2055 Justin Rose +2255 Paul Casey +2850 Thomas Pieters +4050 Brandt Snedeker +4850 Charl Schwartzel +5250

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 8:11 AM 1 Danny Willett Charl Schwartzel Ben Martin 10 Hideki Matsuyama Henrik Stenson Justin Rose 8:23 AM 1 Hudson Swafford Ryan Moore Emiliano Grillo 10 Jason Day Bubba Watson Martin Kaymer 8:35 AM 1 Smylie Kaufman Vijay Singh Tyrrell Hatton 8:47 AM 1 Danny Lee Steven Bowditch Brooks Koepka 8:59 AM 1 Troy Merritt Zach Johnson Webb Simpson 12:44 PM 1 Russell Henley Kyle Reifers Wesley Bryan 12:56 PM 1 Adam Hadwin Rickie Fowler Graeme McDowell 10 Cody Gribble Keegan Bradley Charles Howell III 1:08 PM 1 Rory McIlroy Brandt Snedeker Sam Saunders 1:20 PM 1 Brian Stuard Chris Kirk Paul Casey 1:56 PM 1 Boo Weekley Derek Fathauer Thomas Pieters

My Pick

Yes, I’m picking chalk this week with McIlroy and I’m not sorry about it.

McIlroy played well at the WGC-Mexico Championship after spending some time on the sideline with a rib injury. He also fought through food poisoning during the first couple of rounds and managed to finish second in strokes gained off the tee and fourth in strokes gained tee to green. If the rounds in Mexico were any indication of where his game is he’s got a good shot at winning this week.