The Tri-State area was blasted with snow on Tuesday. Manhattan escaped the brunt of the storm but Carmelo Anthony wasn’t taking any chance that he’d be under-dressed for the conditions. The Knicks forward showed up to Madison Square Garden wearing this hat-and-coat combination.

Was it an homage to Isaiah Thomas? Did he find it in a tree outside of Joe Mayo’s apartment?

No one knows.

Whatever sequence of events led Anthony to wear this outfit, he looked glorious.