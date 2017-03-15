Charles Barkley: LaVar Ball Just Likes Attention, I'd Beat Him One-on-One

Charles Barkley went on Mike and Mike today (with Trey Wingo filling in for Greeny). If you thought LaVar Ball wasn’t coming up in conversation, you haven’t been paying much attention to the sports talk landscape for the last month.

Barkley, who did acknowledge that he felt Lonzo Ball should be the first overall pick, said that an unnamed mentor told him to stop engaging with Ball, who averaged 2 ppg in college. Barkley ignored the advice, saying that that scoring average proved he was a “flat-out awful” player.

Wingo suggested airing a one-on-one grudge match on pay-per-view. Barkley said that while he’s “too old and fat” to play basketball anymore, he was certain he could still beat LaVar Ball one-on-one.

I’d pay $5 to stream this. You?