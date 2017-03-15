John Wall and Bradley Beal Get Along Much Better Now That the Wizards Are Good

John Wall and Bradley Beal are both having very good seasons for the Washington Wizards. That has translated to wins. Despite two straight loses the Wizards have already matched last year’s win total with 14 games left in the regular season and they currently have a win percentage over .600. If they can hold onto that mark it would be the first time the franchise has done so since ’78-’79 Bullets team that went to the NBA Finals. (The Bullets won their only title the year before.) Coincidentally, Wall and Beal are getting along famously right now. Via ESPN’s annoying Twitter-ish feature:

“We understand how to find each other, at the same time play our game,” Wizards guard John Wall on backcourt mate Bradley Beal. “That’s where I excel a lot. I normally have the ball. I’m going to get my shot whenever I want to. But my job is to get him going. That’s where we are a better team.”

That’s a long way from the quotes Wall and Beal shared last summer when it sounded like they downright hated each other on the court. Coincidentally, the Wizards missed the playoffs last season.