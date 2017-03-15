Larry Sanders Debuted Early With the Cavaliers Because He Doesn't Have a Suit Jacket

Larry Sanders played in an NBA game on Tuesday night for the first time since December 23, 2014. Sanders played two minutes at the end of a blowout and recorded 2 fouls. It was pretty unremarkable, but as with most things surrounding LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was also one of the most remarkable things to ever happen. Via Cleveland.com:

The two minutes Larry Sanders played Tuesday night may be among the most intricate and celebrated 120-second stretches in NBA history.

Sure!

After the game, LeBron James gave a little speech and then Tyronn Lue explained why the apparently incredible 120-second stretch was also so damn intricate. More from Cleveland.com:

Before the game, both Lue and Griffin made it clear that Sanders was heading for the D-League to get in shape and get back to playing pro ball for a period of days before he really joins the Cavs. He was going to sit on the bench Tuesday and Thursday for Cleveland’s home games in uniform, Lue said, because Sanders didn’t have a suit jacket with him. But the playing was supposed to happen Saturday in Canton.

So he’s headed to the D-League, but he ended up playing in a blowout because he was wearing a uniform because he didn’t have a suit jacket. Cleveland really should think about getting a suit store of some kind. I imagine the grand opening would be one of the most intricate and celebrated openings in Cleveland history.