First Round NCAA Tournament Picks Against the Spread

The NCAA tournament is the best event on the sports calendar – four days of wall-to-wall basketball, followed by six more days of excitement. Last year’s tournament run was incredible, and there’s no chance I’ll be able to duplicate it. The first day I went 13-3-1 and cooled off after that, hitting a speed bump in the Sweet 16 before rallying to dominate the Final 4. Thanks for nothing in the title game, Roy Williams. You know the Tar Heels were going to cover in overtime.

Some of these 1st round lines have moved. Some will move tonight and Thursday morning. Oh well. The picks stand. Good luck.

THURSDAY

Nevada +6 vs Iowa State

Xavier +2 vs Maryland

UNC-Wilmington +8.5 vs Virginia

Bucknell +14 vs West Virginia

Middle Tennessee St. +1 vs Minnesota

Winthrop +11.5 vs Butler

Northwestern +1.5 vs Vanderbilt

Florida State -12 vs Florida Gulf Coast

FRIDAY

Baylor -12 vs New Mexico St.

Miami -2 vs Michigan State

Rhode Island +1 vs Creighton

Dayton +6 vs Wichita State

Seton Hall +1 vs Arkansas

Oklahoma St +2.5 vs Michigan

Troy [First Half, Whatever the #] vs Duke

Virginia Tech +3 1st half vs Wisconsin

South Carolina -1.5 vs Marquette