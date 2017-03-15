First Round NCAA Tournament Picks Against the Spread

The NCAA tournament is the best event on the sports calendar – four days of wall-to-wall basketball, followed by six more days of excitement. Last year’s tournament run was incredible, and there’s no chance I’ll be able to duplicate it. The first day I went 13-3-1 and cooled off after that, hitting a speed bump in the Sweet 16 before rallying to dominate the Final 4. Thanks for nothing in the title game, Roy Williams. You know the Tar Heels were going to cover in overtime.
Some of these 1st round lines have moved. Some will move tonight and Thursday morning. Oh well. The picks stand. Good luck.
THURSDAY
Nevada +6 vs Iowa State
Xavier +2 vs Maryland
UNC-Wilmington +8.5 vs Virginia
Bucknell +14 vs West Virginia
Middle Tennessee St. +1 vs Minnesota
Winthrop +11.5 vs Butler
Northwestern +1.5 vs Vanderbilt
Florida State -12 vs Florida Gulf Coast
FRIDAY
Baylor -12 vs New Mexico St.
Miami -2 vs Michigan State
Rhode Island +1 vs Creighton
Dayton +6 vs Wichita State
Seton Hall +1 vs Arkansas
Oklahoma St +2.5 vs Michigan
Troy [First Half, Whatever the #] vs Duke
Virginia Tech +3 1st half vs Wisconsin
South Carolina -1.5 vs Marquette
