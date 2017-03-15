Golf USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Pros Hit Ceremonial Shots on the Range Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

(Photo by Will Gray | @WillGrayGC)

The Arnold Palmer Invitational begins tomorrow, but today while the pros are on the course they all lined up on the driving range and hit drives in succession to honor The King.

Palmer’s grandson Sam Saunders led the way.

What a cool gesture to kick off the week.

