PGA Tour Pros Hit Ceremonial Shots on the Range Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational begins tomorrow, but today while the pros are on the course they all lined up on the driving range and hit drives in succession to honor The King.

Palmer’s grandson Sam Saunders led the way.

Sam Saunders hits honorary tee shot with @PGATOUR pros following to remember Mr. Arnold Palmer @APinv. pic.twitter.com/e1KFuswlXk — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) March 15, 2017

What an incredible opening ceremony. A moment of silence as PGA TOUR pros hit a shot off the range to honor Arnold Palmer. pic.twitter.com/mWfUhiFQOt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2017

Probably one of the coolest things I’ve seen at a @PGATOUR event. TOUR pros one by one hitting ceremonial shots, starting with Sam Saunders pic.twitter.com/fsERMvB4ED — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) March 15, 2017

What a cool gesture to kick off the week.