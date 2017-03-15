MLB USA Today Sports

Phillies Fan Excited By Snow During DC News Broadcast

There is a lot going on in this video and I’m not sure if either person involved or any viewers can be sure what exactly any of it is. What we’ve got is a live shot during FOX 5 DC’s live storm coverage on Tuesday in Frederick, Maryland. Meteorologist Gary McGrady met a guy on the street named Paul wearing a Phillies hat. Paul was very happy to be outside, but he’s not shoveling because he lives in Prince George’s County. Everything else is a blur.

