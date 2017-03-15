VIDEO: Javier Baez Celebrated Yadier Molina's Throw Before Apply a Tag

Your browser does not support iframes.

With Puerto Rico leading the Dominican Republic 3-1 in the eighth inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game, Nelson Cruz inexplicably tried to steal second base. Even though he wasn’t being held on, the attempt ended in predictable failure.

Yadier Molina’s throw down beat Cruz so comfortably that second baseman Javier Baez was able to celebrate before it even arrived and the tag was applied. The slick fielding Baez has a propensity for flashy and effective applications around the bag. This celebratory, no-look stab may be his finest work.

But don’t let it distract you from Molina’s laser. Or his solo home run that made it 3-1 in the first place. Or that 3-1 leads don’t always last.