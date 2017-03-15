VIDEO: Millwall Fan Knocks Out Chanting Tottenham Fan With One Punch

Soccer USA Today Sports

Tottenham beat Millwall, 6-0, in a FA Cup Quarter-final on Sunday. Things were testy on the field and off. Tottenham will turn over CCTV footage to authorities to help identify fans doing racist chants directed at a player. Police are also hoping to identify this Millwall fan who punched a Tottenham fan before the match.

