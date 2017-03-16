CBS Sports March Madness Brackets Are Down, and People Are Heated

Many people wait until the last minute to fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets online. Others want to do some final tinkering. Those attempting either on CBS Sports’ website were unable to do so a half-hour before the tournament tipped off and vented via Twitter.
My personal attempt to access my bracket resulted in this message:
Attempt No. 2 brought this:
This is an understandably frustrating situation but it’s not without its merits. We all learned a valuable lesson about procrastinating.
