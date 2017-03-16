CBS Sports March Madness Brackets Are Down, and People Are Heated

Many people wait until the last minute to fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets online. Others want to do some final tinkering. Those attempting either on CBS Sports’ website were unable to do so a half-hour before the tournament tipped off and vented via Twitter.

@CBSSports March Madness bracket manager is down 1 hour prior to games starting. This must be the first year for #marchmadness at CBS #Fail — Mike Peters (@peterspixels) March 16, 2017

With bracket locks in 33 minutes, the CBS Sports app and website are both down. It's like the ESPN fantasy app the first game every NFL year — Jacob Runge (@CrocodileRunge) March 16, 2017

The fact that I have 15 mins to fill out a bracket and the CBS Sports site keeps crashing is truly putting the madness in #MarchMadness — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) March 16, 2017

CBS site crashed. Can't make any changes smh — Yahweh Manchester (@DoucheByTrade) March 16, 2017

Cool, I am being a procrastinator and cbs sports website is down. Trying to submit my bracket 😦 #cbssports @CBSSports — Brooke Anderson (@Brooklynnbk) March 16, 2017

@CBSSportsCBB can't log in to your site right before the tourney starts to fill out my bracket. Great job cbs sports! — Daniel magier (@Dmag116) March 16, 2017

My personal attempt to access my bracket resulted in this message:

Attempt No. 2 brought this:

This is an understandably frustrating situation but it’s not without its merits. We all learned a valuable lesson about procrastinating.