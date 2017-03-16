NFL USA Today Sports

Derek Carr Helps Driver Who Ran Out of Gas, Prays For Him and is Basically Tim Tebow with an Arm

Derek Carr, one of the best young QBs in the NFL, recently helped a stranded motorist. The gentleman had run out of gas, so the Oakland Raiders QB gave him a ride to the gas station.

Then, Carr – who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, where he makes $1.34 million a year – offered to pray for the man, and said he’d like to be a pastor after he’s done playing football.

Derek Carr is basically Tim Tebow, but with a better arm, right?

Here’s part of the story, as shared on Facebook. Carr confirmed it on twitter:

So I ask him what his favorite team is and he replies, “Well I’m a little biased cause I play for the Raiders…”

I pause for a second and say no shit, what’s your name…
“Derek Carr…”

At this point I was a little speechless, and couldn’t believe the situation I was in, let alone someone like him was that generous.
But it doesn’t stop there…

We pulled up to my car, I shook his hand, exchanged contact info and thanked him for his help.

He paused and asked me, “is there anything you’d like to pray for before I go?’

I grew up catholic and couldn’t pass at the opportunity, so I mentioned 3 things.

He replied “Can I pray for you?”
He placed his right hand on my left shoulder and we said a prayer together…

Derek Carr, what a guy.

