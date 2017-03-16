Disney CEO Robert Iger Quietly Joined Twitter, Here's Who He Follows from ESPN

Robert Iger, the chairman and CEO of Disney, quietly launched a public Twitter account last month, remembering the departed Steve Jobs on his February 24th birthday. Since then, Iger, who has a verified account has had just three other tweets:

Very proud of Zootopia, Piper, Jungle Book, OJ, and Jimmy Kimmel! A great night…with a wild ending! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 27, 2017

Wow! I'm married to a Dean! Consider me a proud husband! https://t.co/U1Mgvptf6W — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 14, 2017

Today we open Beauty and the Beast, a beautiful "tale as old as time." Very proud of this film! #BeautyAndTheBeast — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 16, 2017

Interesting, from our perspective, is who he follows from ESPN. Iger follows the corporate SportsCenter account, as well as the feed for The Undefeated.

The lone ESPN talent he follows? Jemele Hill, who has the distinct honor of being the 2nd account followed by the CEO, after Eater LA. (Robin Roberts, who was at ESPN for years but now anchors Good Morning America, is also one of Iger’s 29 follows.)

A couple caveats: 1) It’s presumable that this is not Iger’s first foray into Twitter, and that he’s at least passively observed it from a private account for years, and 2) It’s not necessarily Iger who is operating the follows.