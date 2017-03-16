LISTEN: Mike Francesa Struggling with Maryland-Florida State Pick is Brutal Radio

You know that guy in your office who wins the NCAA Tournament pool despite not watching any college basketball all year? Apparently, Mike Francesa is that guy. The radio legend put together an impressively long stretch of dead air after discovering a potential Maryland-Florida State matchup in the second round during yesterday’s show.

This is an amazing sentence to write but it didn’t get much better after he realized Maryland is now a member of the Big Ten, not the ACC. See if you can identify one moderately specific noun in his analysis. He honestly might have been better off if he’d narrated his Google searching with low humming until the next station break.