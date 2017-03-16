NCAAB USA Today Sports

Matthew Fisher-Davis Brain Fart Hands Northwestern First Tournament Win

Matthew Fisher-Davis Brain Fart Hands Northwestern First Tournament Win

NCAAB

Matthew Fisher-Davis Brain Fart Hands Northwestern First Tournament Win

Vanderbilt took a 66-65 lead over Northwestern in the final minute. Matthew Fisher-Davis did not realize what the score was. He committed an intentional foul that sent Northwestern to the line for two shots. The Wildcats converted and won their first NCAA Tournament game.

, , , , Featured, NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home