Matthew Fisher-Davis Brain Fart Hands Northwestern First Tournament Win

Vanderbilt took a 66-65 lead over Northwestern in the final minute. Matthew Fisher-Davis did not realize what the score was. He committed an intentional foul that sent Northwestern to the line for two shots. The Wildcats converted and won their first NCAA Tournament game.
1hr
Northwestern Survives, Announcer Drops: "Yada, Yada, Yada, Northwestern Has Won"
Northwestern blew a 15-point 2nd half lead, and then got lucky in the final minute as Vanderbilt’s leading scorer made a costly (…)
2hr
3hr
4hr
Video: Breaking Down Tom Crean's Firing And What Comes Next For Indiana
Tom Crean is gone, we break down why and what comes next.
5hr
Tom Crean Did His Best At Indiana, It Just Wasn't Enough
Tom Crean’s best just wasn’t good enough.
5hr
VIDEO: Princeton Came This Close to Upsetting Notre Dame
Devin Cannady had a clean look at a potential game-winner against Notre Dame but was unable to find the bottom of the net. The ball hit (…)
6hr
Shane Buechele's Girlfriend Paige Loren Is Still Enjoying Spring Break
Weather looked nice
6hr
7hr
Tom Crean Fired 1 Minute After the NCAA Tournament Started
Tom Crean, the embattled Indiana coach who missed the NCAA Tournament this year, was fired by the Hoosiers in gangster fashion – the (…)
