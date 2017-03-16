Roundup: New Travel Ban Blocked, Snoop Dogg's New Video and March Madness Arrives

Zoey Deutch … substitute teacher throwing up, taken out of class in a wheelchair with a box of wine … Mandy Moore on the “This Is Us” finale … wife catches husband having sex with underage teen, says OK if she could join … the business of shooting pigs from helicopters … a million dollar lobster heist … judge throws out fart-based lawsuit … Federal judge puts Trump’s latest travel ban on hold … RuPaul got married … a venomous cobra escaped a Florida home … more nude photos of female celebrities are being posted online …

Kris Draper looks back at the Red Wings – Avalanche rivalry. [The Players Tribune]

Sporting KC is dropping the price of food and drinks so come on out and support the home team. [Sporting KC]

100 sports talk radio shows ranked. [Talkers]

Former Michigan football player / possible NFL draft pick facing domestic violence charges. [MLive]

Stars from other sports who played in the NCAA tournament. [The Post Game]

Lance Briggs battling CTE. [Ebony]

Todd Marinovich 8 months sober, avoids jail. [TMZ]

Utah State cornerback arrested for probation violation. [Utah Statesman]

A message to college football cynics. [Gridiron Now]

DeAndre Hopkins opens up about domestic violence. [Houston Texans]

Brazilian goalkeeper returns to professional soccer after spending 7 years in prison for murdering girlfriend and feeding her to dogs. [CNN]

Another win for the Heat. Another loss for the Pelicans. This is the new NBA.

A documentary about Internet trolls.

Snoop Dogg’s news music video features NSFW language, ESPN personality Michael Rapaport, and a clown version of Donald Trump. People on the internet have opinions on this video.

Woman drives into gas station, threatens and chases people recording video with their phones.

This is what happens when you don’t clear the snow off the tracks.