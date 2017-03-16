NBA USA Today Sports

Russell Westbrook Just Threw The Most Ridiculous Pass Of The NBA Season

Russell Westbrook continues to make his MVP case and Thursday night — while you were watching the NCAA Tournament — the Oklahoma City Thunder guard made another mind-boggling play.

Westbrook threw a half-court bounce pass that went through Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph’s legs and found a streaking Victor Oladipo. Oladipo finished the layup, making the pass the best assist of the NBA season.

That’s unbelievable. There truly are no words to describe how perfect that pass was.

