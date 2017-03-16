Russell Westbrook Just Threw The Most Ridiculous Pass Of The NBA Season

Russell Westbrook continues to make his MVP case and Thursday night — while you were watching the NCAA Tournament — the Oklahoma City Thunder guard made another mind-boggling play.

Westbrook threw a half-court bounce pass that went through Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph’s legs and found a streaking Victor Oladipo. Oladipo finished the layup, making the pass the best assist of the NBA season.

Check it out:

This is a pretty spicy sequence from Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/HrIiRtZmhB — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 17, 2017

Here’s another look:

Meanwhile in the NBA: Russell Westbrook is doing Russell Westbrook things pic.twitter.com/ofPe2bGLR2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2017

That’s unbelievable. There truly are no words to describe how perfect that pass was.