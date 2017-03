East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes attempted to inspire confidence in his players before tipoff against Florida by providing an accurate report on the Gators’ current roster.

“Horford, Noah and Brewer, they ain’t coming out of that tunnel,” he said.

Yup. It’d be weird if those three players suited up for a collegiate game. There might be some eligibility issues.

Forbes’ speech seemed to work as the Buccaneers are within one point at halftime.