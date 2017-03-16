VIDEO: Princeton Came This Close to Upsetting Notre Dame

Devin Cannady had a clean look at a potential game-winner against Notre Dame but was unable to find the bottom of the net. The ball hit back rim and the Irish escaped with a 60-58 victory. March Madness is off to a rousing start.
Tom Crean Did His Best At Indiana, It Just Wasn't Enough
Tom Crean’s best just wasn’t good enough.
Shane Buechele's Girlfriend Paige Loren Is Still Enjoying Spring Break
Weather looked nice
Tom Crean Fired 1 Minute After the NCAA Tournament Started
Tom Crean, the embattled Indiana coach who missed the NCAA Tournament this year, was fired by the Hoosiers in gangster fashion – the (…)
Disney CEO Robert Iger Quietly Joined Twitter, Here's Who He Follows from ESPN
Hiding in plain sight.
CBS Sports March Madness Brackets Are Down, and People Are Heated
Many people wait until the last minute to fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets online. Others want to do some final tinkering. (…)
John Clayton Sounds Pretty Sure the Browns Will Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo
“There’s gotta be some kind of trade coming up with Jimmy Garoppolo.”
Jose Fernandez Was Driving Boat in Fatal Crash, Investigation Concludes
Report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Adam Jones, Emerging American Hero, Hits Huge Hometown Home Run
Adam Jones’ country needed him when he stepped into the batter’s box to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning. The (…)
