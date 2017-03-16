NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Princeton Came This Close to Upsetting Notre Dame

Devin Cannady had a clean look at a potential game-winner against Notre Dame but was unable to find the bottom of the net. The ball hit back rim and the Irish escaped with a 60-58 victory. March Madness is off to a rousing start.

