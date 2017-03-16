WATCH: Cody Gribble Dispatches Gator into Bay Hill Lake with a Touch on the Tail

There was a fairly-large gator chilling on the sixth hole at Bay Hill during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The sight of a gator on a golf course is not new to many of us, but seeing a PGA Tour pro touch a gator on the tail during a round may be.

This didn’t seem to be a very big deal for Cody Gribble, who, with one hand in his pocket, tapped the gator’s tail causing it to shuffle back into Bay Hill lake.

No big deal.

Don’t try this at home. You may end up like this guy.