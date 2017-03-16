Which Prominent Northwestern Alum Wore a Purple Wildcats Shirt to the Media Room?

Northwestern now has a perfect 1-0 NCAA Tournament record after outlasting Vanderbilt, 68-66, in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats are the feel-good story of the year in college basketball and the school’s many journalism alums have been extremely vocal with their support.

One of them in attendance today visited the media room proudly sporting purple. Chicago Sun-Times writer Steve Greenberg didn’t much care for it.

I’m in no position to give a lecture on journalism ethics and impartiality but that does seem like a bad idea — and definitely a visual form of cheering in the press box. On the other hand, it’s no secret that every Northwestern alum has become a superfan of Chris Collins’ team in recent weeks. They were being total homers today no matter their attire.

The appropriateness is a question for more serious minds. What I want to, nay, need to know, is who the offender was. Which prominent alum failed to respect the business?

There are no bad guesses but some seem more logical than others.