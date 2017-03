Look at this meatball. He’s leading cheers for VCU against St. Mary’s while he’s got his young son passed out in his arms. Imagine screaming at the top of your lungs – with 10,000 others – with a little kid asleep in your arms.

Nice job.

This dad also brings his kid to the first showing of the new Marvel movie at midnight because he just has to be there.

VCU lost to St. Mary’s 85-77.