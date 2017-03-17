Charles Barkley is Openly Rooting for UCLA and LaVar Ball to Lose

Charles Barkley isn’t messing around in his ongoing feud with LaVar Ball. On Friday Sir Charles took it to the next level, as he wore a Kent State jersey as the CBS crew previewed the Golden Flashes’ matchup with UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Barkley claimed he was going to wear the jersey of and root for all of UCLA’s opponents until they lost. He said he has no problems with the team’s players or coaches, he just wants the Bruins to be eliminated just so people would stop talking to and about LaVar.

Check it out:

Quite frankly, this is awesome. I’m on Barkley’s side of this feud. Ball’s son Lonzo is a phenomenal basketball player. I want to watch him play as much as possible. But LaVar somehow has made this all about himself and has started feuds with a number of basketball greats. I’d love for him to be off my television for good.

Oh, and the jersey Barkley is wearing belongs to Kent State junior guard Kevin Zabo.