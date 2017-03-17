Dom Dwyer Is Now a U.S. Citizen, And Eligible To Play For USMNT
By: Ty Duffy | 1 hour ago
Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer, the husband of USWNT striker Sydney Leroux, is now an American citizen. The 26-year-old, who has never been capped for his native England, will be eligible to play for the USMNT.
Dwyer has scored 57 goals in 109 appearances for Sporting Kansas City over the past three seasons. Bruce Arena said Dwyer would have been called up to the January USMNT camp if healthy.
Unfortunately, Dwyer is neither a top-flight goalkeeper, an ace defender, nor a robust central midfielder. Forward is one of the few positions where the U.S. has some ability, experience, and depth. But, you can never have too many options.
