Jason Pierre-Paul Disputes Reports Of Him Signing New Contract With Giants
By: Ty Duffy | 16 minutes ago
Multiple reports suggested that the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul had agreed to a four-year deal with $54 million guaranteed.
Jason Pierre-Paul disputed those reports. We’ll update if this devolves into a Broussard-Cuban type battle over sourcing.
