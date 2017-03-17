Jason Pierre-Paul Disputes Reports Of Him Signing New Contract With Giants

Multiple reports suggested that the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul had agreed to a four-year deal with $54 million guaranteed.

The #Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul, who agreed on a 4-year deal, have been through a LOT over the years. It took a lot of trust. Cool ending — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a 4-year deal expected to be about $17M/year with about $54M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/jVa1iCa3e7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2017

Jason Pierre-Paul disputed those reports. We’ll update if this devolves into a Broussard-Cuban type battle over sourcing.

What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017