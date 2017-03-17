NFL USA Today Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Disputes Reports Of Him Signing New Contract With Giants

NFL

Multiple reports suggested that the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul had agreed to a four-year deal with $54 million guaranteed.

Jason Pierre-Paul disputed those reports. We’ll update if this devolves into a Broussard-Cuban type battle over sourcing.

