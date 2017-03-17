LaVar Ball: Lonzo Ball is Better Than LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

LaVar Ball hasn’t been mentioned in the media over the last 24 hours, so it’s time for the father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball to crowbar his way back into the national conversation.

And pulling a Donald Trump and saying something as absurd as this will do the trick:

“To me Zo is the best player in the world,” LaVar says. Yes, even better than all-stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. “I don’t know if he can beat them one on one,” Ball says, conceding the NBA stars are stronger than his son, the Pac-12 player of the year and an expected top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. “But I know he can beat them 5 on 5.”

What does that even mean? Beat them 5-on-5? So Lonzo Ball and four other guys could beat LeBron and four dudes? I’m as lost as you are.

LaVar Ball has three sons who are talented at basketball. Two of them seem to be on the path to the NBA. Sadly, their father is a carnival barker who is part Kris Jenner, part Donald Trump. You love your kids. We get it. But by all means, keep putting pressure on them and putting a target on their back.

Hey, keep saying outlandish things! Lonzo Ball is better than Stephen Curry, too!