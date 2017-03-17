Louisville's Donovan Mitchell Thought Tracy Wolfson Was "A Lady in the Huddle Stealing Our Plays"

Rick Pitino’s Louisville team stumbled a bit out of the gates this afternoon against Jacksonville State but rounded into form for a 78-63 win. The veteran coach used an anecdote to drive home a point about the relative lack of big-game history.

“This is a very inexperienced team,” he said. “We’re down two scholarships. Our backcourt’s a little thin. Show you how inexperienced we are, one of my players said there’s a lady in the huddle stealing our plays, Tracy Wilson (Wolfson). They thought she was giving it to the other team. I told Donovan [Mitchell], she’s not doing that.”

One can never be too careful. Nefarious huddle-joining has been a problem in college basketball this year.

If Wolfson had been spying, it would have been just another example of her willingness to go above and beyond her assigned duties today. During the first game of the day in Indianapolis, she assumed the play-by-play role after technical difficulties hit the broadcast.

[ASAP Sports]