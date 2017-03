March Madness Second Round Schedule, Announcers, and Point Spreads

A day of March Madness is in the books. With the matchups for Saturday set, the schedule has been determined as follows for the first day of the second round:

West Virginia (-2.5) vs. Notre Dame

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Location: Buffalo

Announcers: Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce

Villanova (-5.5) vs. Wisconsin

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Location: Buffalo

Announcers: Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce

Gonzaga (-10.5) vs. Northwestern

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Location: Salt Lake City

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Florida State (-6) vs. Xavier

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Location: Orlando

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

Butler (-4) vs. Middle Tennessee St.

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Location: Milwaukee

Announcers: Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington

Arizona (-4) vs. St. Mary’s

Time: 7:45 ET

Network: CBS

Location: Salt Lake City

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Florida vs. Virginia (-1.5)

Time: 8:40 ET

Network: TNT

Location: Orlando

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

Purdue (-1.0) vs. Iowa State

Time: 9:40 ET

Network: TBS

Location: Milwaukee

Announcers: Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington