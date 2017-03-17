Mike Gundy And His Mullet Went Rattlesnake Hunting

NCAAF USA Today Sports

Growing a mullet is a lifestyle decision. Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy seems to be embracing it wholeheartedly. Here he is rattlesnake hunting. Hoping he can hold out with his party in the back until tank top and T-Top Camaro season.

