Oklahoma State Covers Against Michigan on Garbage Time Three-Pointer

You have to keep your head on a swivel as a gambler in March Madness. The finish of today’s game between Michigan and Oklahoma State either greatly elated or depressed you, depending on which side of the action you bet. Depending on where you got the line, Michigan was either a 2- or 2.5-point favorite.

Michigan had a 7-point lead with about 50 seconds remaining, that Oklahoma State eventually knocked down to 2. On the foul line with 3.7 seconds remaining, Michigan’s D.J. Wilson hit both free throws to ice the game. But … he had not iced the cover. Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans hit a three-pointer, which would have only been consequential to the game outcome had he been fouled, that gave the Cowboys the heroic backdoor cover.

Our site’s Jason Lisk, who is in Vegas for the action, was a proud holder of an OSU ticket.