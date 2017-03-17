NCAAB USA Today Sports

Jacked Pat Fitzgerald Joined Myriad of Celebs and Media Notables Celebrating Northwestern Win

Northwestern is making its first NCAA Tournament run. Northwestern-affiliated Celebs and media notables have been emerging from the woodwork to celebrate. That crew included head football coach Pat Fitzgerald who interrupted Chris Collins’ postgame speech.

Sadly, Fitzgerald only mimed ripping off his shirt and did not rip off his actual shirt.

