Seton Hall Got Jobbed by a Flagrant Foul Call Against Arkansas

Down 72-71 with 18 seconds remaining, Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez fouled Arkansas’ Jaylan Barford. This was the Pirates’ only option as the shot clock was turned off. Rodriguez also accidentally tripped Barford, who went sprawling. This was enough for the officials to rule a flagrant-1 and award Arkansas two shots and possession.

This ruined any chance for a Seton Hall comeback. The officials informed the broadcast crew the call was made because there was no clear play on the ball, which, to be fair, can be said of most late-game fouls to stop the clock.

Tough, tough call and one you hate to see made in such a tight, last-second situation.