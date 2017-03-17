NCAAB USA Today Sports

SMU's Semi Ojeleye Threw Down a Ridiculous Put-Back Dunk

Semi Ojeleye helped stop a feverish USC run by soaring through the air for a majestic put-back dunk. It was awesome and worthy of another look.

