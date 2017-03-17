The Nets Are Better Than The Knicks Right Now

The Knicks stink. The best part about their season-long struggles is the quotes – and the fashion. Usually the quotes come from the front office or stars like Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony or Kristaps Porzingis, but after the Knicks’ second loss to the Brooklyn Nets in less than a week Kyle O’Quinn decided to speak his mind.

Kyle O'Quinn after losing to Nets: "A team like that, you look at the roster, they shouldn't be in the gym with us." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 17, 2017

It’s true, the Brooklyn Nets are not a superteam, but they do have some legitimate NBA players on the roster. Jeremy Lin returned after the All-Star break and since then the Nets have gone 4-7. The Knicks have also gone 4-7 since the All-Star break. Neither team is making the playoffs. If you look at the standings, neither roster should be in an NBA gym.