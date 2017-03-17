Golf USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Smylie Kaufman Caught Off Guard by Gator at Bay Hill

Smylie Kaufman didn’t have the same response as Cody Gribble to the large gator at Bay Hill. Kaufman was walking down the sixth fairway during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and didn’t notice the reptile until he was almost on top of it.

His reaction was priceless.

At least he had his putter ready to defend himself.

