CBS suffered some audio difficulties in the final minute of the Michigan-Oklahoma State game, pressing sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson into play-by-play duties. She called a Cowboys foul on Derrick Walton before a timeout was taken and the broadcast went to commercial. When it returned Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery were all sharing one microphone.



There are three more games at the site today so this will need to be fixed or copious amounts of breath mints will be needed.