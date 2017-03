Yasiel Puig is doing the full range of Yasiel Puig things during Spring Training. Earlier this Spring he was hitting homers and flipping bats. Now he’s making outs, slamming bats and getting tossed. The best part was that he turned to wave at the umpire as Adrian Gonzalez escorted him off the field.

Here’s a picture from last week after Puig made an out on a groundball. He’s 26 now, but I hope he never grows up.