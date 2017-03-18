VIDEO: Chris Collins Delivers Priceless Reaction to Hearing NCAA's Explanation of Missed Goaltending Call

Northwestern coach Chris Collins was hit with a technical foul in a critical situation after the officials missed a basket interference against Gonzaga late in the second half.

The Wildcats eventually lost by six. The missed call and technical foul was a four-point swing but not the main reason Gonzaga won. Northwestern scoring 20 first-half points was a much bigger factor.

The NCAA admitted officials missed the call postgame.

NCAA issues statement on Gonzaga-Northwestern goaltend pic.twitter.com/2YHKe6TwA0 — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) March 19, 2017

Collins’ reaction to hearing the news? Absolutely priceless.

Dude makes Jim Halpert’s facial expressions look subtle. And really, can you blame him? Admission of an error doesn’t do much good an hour after the incident.