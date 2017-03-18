Best Sports References On The New Drake Playlist 'More Life'

When your Twitter timeline is inevitably filled with Drake lyrics tonight, feel free to chime in with some of his newest sports references.

The new Drake playlist (yeah, that’s what he’s calling his new album) More Life features Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Young Thug, Travis Scott and Quavo. But there are also some great pop culture references, including hat tips to some of the best athletes, as well.

The first song (“Free Smoke”) has a shoutout to the Golden State Warriors:

“I took the team play from Oracle

Mama never used to cook much

Used to chef KD

Now me and Chef KD”

Later, there’s a song that features Skepta — a British grime artist. That song has a reference to The Black Mamba:

“You don’t know me, you better get to know me

Stand up tall, right next to Kobe”

On the song “Portland” with Quavo, the Migos frontman offers a tribute to greatness across athletics:

“Michael Phelps with the swim moves

Skrrt, skrrt, oh

Michael Jordan with the tennis shoes

Skrrt, Skrrt, oh”

He makes a reference on “Sacrifices” to the most recent Super Bowl in Houston:

“Met her at the Super Bowl, told her I stayed down the street from Texas.”

If you didn’t like the reference to Kevin Durant, perhaps you’ll enjoy the nod to Russell Westbrook:

“Oh, triple double, Russ face

Watch with the bust face

Never met the plug, but I rap about the plug face

Never met my self, I don’t remember who I was face.”

It’s no surprise to see that athletes including LeBron James and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman are really the new music.

Sometimes I gotta just make sure that i didn't lose you. Did I?!?! Did I?!?! Did I Lose You — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2017