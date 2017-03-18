Emiliano Grillo Put Two Balls and His Club in the Lake at Bay Hill

Entering the sixth hole, Emiliano Grillo was only one shot off the lead during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

After his first shot came up just short of the green and found the water, he had to take a drop and hit his third shot on to have any chance at saving par. Unfortunately, his third shot also found the water and he had to drop again. His sixth shot hit and rolled off the back of the green.

After his second ball – third shot – found the water, Grillo took a move out of John Daly and Rory McIlroy’s playbook and tossed his club into the lake as well.

This is one smooth transition from swing to club toss.

Grillo walked away with a quadruple bogey.