Jason Lisk Makes Saturday March Madness Picks from the Sports Book in Las Vegas

Our own Jason Lisk is at the Sports Book At the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. Here are some of his picks for Saturday.
Latest Leads
Verne Lundquist Hit in the Face With Basketball During March Madness
Verne Lundquist is working March Madness for the millionth consecutive year, despite the fact that he just retired. Well, you hang around (…)
Ryan Braun ($20,000,000 Salary This Season): "We don't get paid by the hour"
Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers outfield who will make $20,000,000 this season, is quite upset with the length of Spring Training. Ryan (…)
Referee Dunks During High School Basketball Game, Players Go Crazy
Here’s video showing a referee dunking during a high school basketball game that he was working. Why? Who knows. It seems like a (…)
Pelicans Win Another Without DeMarcus Cousins
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets on Friday, 128-112. DeMarcus Cousins was a DNP as he rested because of left knee soreness (…)
Saturday's Must-Watch Second-Round NCAA Tournament Games
Don’t miss these games on Saturday.
I Would Welcome Hearing More From LeVar Burton and Less From LaVar Ball and Charles Barkley
LaVar Ball and Charles Barkley, two grown men with a median age of 51, have beef. To be fair, the back and forth is mildly entertaining. Both (…)
Charles Barkley is Openly Rooting for UCLA and LaVar Ball to Lose
Charles Barkley is going all-in on this LaVar Ball feud.
