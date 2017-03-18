No Soup for You: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Did the Mutombo Finger Wag

Northwestern mounted a furious comeback against Gonzaga to turn a blowout into a tight and intense game. After a Wildcats’ block brought on the under-4 timeout, supermom Julia Louis-Dreyfus channeled Dikembe Mutombo. An iconic Seinfeld line was invoked from the broadcast booth. Sports and pop culture are colliding with great fury.
Latest Leads
Young Northwestern Fan Gets Emotional Over Foul Call
A young Northwestern fan just got famous.
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. Says Kentucky is "Nothing Special"
Interesting strategy.
Watch: Nigel Hayes, Vitto Brown Turn in Clutch Last-Second Plays as Wisconsin Knocks Off Villanova
Nigel Hayes hit a layup with 11.4 seconds remaining and Vitto Brown stole the ball from Josh Hart on the other end as Wisconsin knocked (…)
An Alarming Number of People Have Been Hit in the Head with Basketballs Today
It’s very early in the second round of the NCAA Tournament but the biggest story to emerge is the startling number of basketball vs. (…)
VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Almost Holed Out from the Water at Bay Hill
Plenty of players have hit shots from the water during PGA Tour events, but how many have holed them? Rickie Fowler nearly did just (…)
VIDEO: Geno Auriemma Spoke at Length About the Importance of Body Language
Geno Auriemma offered some extended thoughts on the importance of body language after UConn crushed Albany in the first round of the (…)
Verne Lundquist Hit in the Face With Basketball During March Madness
Verne Lundquist is working March Madness for the millionth consecutive year, despite the fact that he just retired. Well, you hang around (…)
Ryan Braun ($20,000,000 Salary This Season): "We don't get paid by the hour"
Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers outfield who will make $20,000,000 this season, is quite upset with the length of Spring Training. Ryan (…)
Comments