No Soup for You: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Did the Mutombo Finger Wag

Northwestern mounted a furious comeback against Gonzaga to turn a blowout into a tight and intense game. After a Wildcats’ block brought on the under-4 timeout, supermom Julia Louis-Dreyfus channeled Dikembe Mutombo. An iconic Seinfeld line was invoked from the broadcast booth. Sports and pop culture are colliding with great fury.

