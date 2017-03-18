Referee Dunks During High School Basketball Game, Players Go Crazy

Here’s video showing a referee dunking during a high school basketball game that he was working. Why? Who knows. It seems like a strange thing to hold up the game while people run around the court screaming and every player individually gives dap to the ref for his dunking ability. Does this help later in the game when the guy blows a call?
Latest Leads
2m
Ryan Braun ($20,000,000 Salary This Season): "We don't get paid by the hour"
Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers outfield who will make $20,000,000 this season, is quite upset with the length of Spring Training. Ryan (…)
45m
1hr
Pelicans Win Another Without DeMarcus Cousins
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets on Friday, 128-112. DeMarcus Cousins was a DNP as he rested because of left knee soreness (…)
2hr
12hr
Saturday's Must-Watch Second-Round NCAA Tournament Games
Don’t miss these games on Saturday.
15hr
I Would Welcome Hearing More From LeVar Burton and Less From LaVar Ball and Charles Barkley
LaVar Ball and Charles Barkley, two grown men with a median age of 51, have beef. To be fair, the back and forth is mildly entertaining. Both (…)
15hr
Charles Barkley is Openly Rooting for UCLA and LaVar Ball to Lose
Charles Barkley is going all-in on this LaVar Ball feud.
17hr
18hr
Steve Alford Is Not The Answer For Indiana
Steve Alford shouldn’t even be on Indiana’s list.
Comments