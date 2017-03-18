Referee Dunks During High School Basketball Game, Players Go Crazy

Here’s video showing a referee dunking during a high school basketball game that he was working. Why? Who knows. It seems like a strange thing to hold up the game while people run around the court screaming and every player individually gives dap to the ref for his dunking ability. Does this help later in the game when the guy blows a call?

This referee is an absolute monster.