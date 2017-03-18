USA Today Sports

Referee Dunks During High School Basketball Game, Players Go Crazy

Referee Dunks During High School Basketball Game, Players Go Crazy

High School Sports

Referee Dunks During High School Basketball Game, Players Go Crazy

Here’s video showing a referee dunking during a high school basketball game that he was working. Why? Who knows. It seems like a strange thing to hold up the game while people run around the court screaming and every player individually gives dap to the ref for his dunking ability. Does this help later in the game when the guy blows a call?

This referee is an absolute monster. 😱😱😱 (Submitted by @jphilips1515)

A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on

, High School Sports

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home